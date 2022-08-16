Judge again refuses to block use of law in Attorney General probe

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A federal judge has again refused to block a North Carolina district attorney from pursuing charges using a state law about a 2020 television commercial run by state Attorney General Josh Stein’s campaign.

Campaign lawyers for Stein have argued that a law targeting allegedly false ads violates free speech rights and is inherently unconstitutional.

But Judge Catherine Eagles on Monday declined to temporarily prevent that law from being enforced while Stein’s campaign seeks relief at an appeals court.

Eagles rejected a similar request last week. The law in question makes it illegal to knowingly circulate false reports about candidates to harm their chances to win. The Wake County District Attorney has been investigating.

