Judge again refuses to block use of law in Attorney General probe

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A federal judge has again refused to block a North Carolina district attorney from pursuing charges using a state law about a 2020 television commercial run by state Attorney General Josh Stein’s campaign.

Campaign lawyers for Stein have argued that a law targeting allegedly false ads violates free speech rights and is inherently unconstitutional.

But Judge Catherine Eagles on Monday declined to temporarily prevent that law from being enforced while Stein’s campaign seeks relief at an appeals court.

Eagles rejected a similar request last week. The law in question makes it illegal to knowingly circulate false reports about candidates to harm their chances to win. The Wake County District Attorney has been investigating.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas wins Little League Softball World Series
POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
Investigation
Possible explosive device removed from Havelock intersection
Ezekiel Stone
Onslow County man convicted of sexually abusing an infant
Shayne Perry
Dare County man charged with murder in Sunday shooting

Latest News

A wildlife camera shows a field with tall grass at night. An adult wolf runs by followed by...
WATCH: Eastern Carolina red wolf pups explore during evening run
A wildlife camera shows a field with tall grass at night. An adult wolf runs by followed by...
Red Wolf pup update
Body found in trash dumped alongside Duplin County highway
Pamlico River Ferry route temporarily shuts down for maintenance