Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Pleasant breezes to last through Wednesday

Comfortable weather overnight with partly sunny skies Wednesday
WITN First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, August 16, 2022
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A few spotty showers will fade away this evening with the loss of daytime heating. Clouds will thin over overnight with lows dipping to the mid 60s. A light northeast breeze will blow.

As low pressure pulls farther away to the northeast and high pressure builds into the region, out skies will see more sunshine Wednesday. The chance of an afternoon splash and dash shower is only 20 percent. Thursday will have a similar forecast with both days seeing highs around 84 with northeast winds making it feel pleasantly warm.

TROPICS: A weak tropical wave currently over Nicaragua will track towards the southern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. The NHC has a put a slim 20% chance of development as it moves into the Gulf Friday/Saturday. It should not have a direct impact on ENC.

Tonight

Stray evening showers fade away as clouds thin out late tonight Low 66°. Wind NNE 5-10. Evening Rain chance: 30%

Wednesday

Partly sunny with a stray coastal shower. High 84°. Wind NE -10 G 15. Rain chance: 20%

Thursday

Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 84°. Wind NE-5. Rain chance: less than 20%

Friday

Mostly cloudy with showers and storms forming. Wind SE 5-10. Rain chance: 60%

Saturday

Variably cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Winds: SW 5-10. Rain chance 40%.

