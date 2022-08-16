Jacksonville police officer of 65 years and WWII veteran gets lifetime achievement award

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A WWII veteran and long-serving employee with the Jacksonville Police Department has been selected to get a lifetime achievement award.

The Jacksonville Police Department says XY Brown has been with the city for more than 65 years, starting out as a volunteer in 1957 and now working as a police officer and crossing guard.

We’re told Brown is the oldest police officer in the department and is thought to be the oldest serving officer in the entire United States. On school days, residents may see him managing traffic and helping students safely cross some of the city’s busiest streets like Bell Fork Road.

Project Lead is giving out the lifetime achievement award, the White Lotus Award, at an annual awards ceremony at the Wilmington Convention Center on Sept. 24.

“Officer Brown is a long-standing asset to the Jacksonville Police Department. He is a professional and friend to many of us,” Police Chief Michael Yaniero said.

“He represents the best in safety and community. We are blessed to have him here in Jacksonville, proud of his accomplishments, and applaud his lifetime achievement award.”

The department says Brown will be recognized by Project Lead along with four other members of the Onslow County community: Dr. Linda Gary, Mount Carmel HELPS CEO, Taken LaBraido of Onslow Memorial Hospital, Nelson “Pete” Burgess, local businessman, and Barbara Holden.

Project Lead is a statewide organization that says it works to bridge socioeconomic gaps and strengthen communities through leadership and education.

