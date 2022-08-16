Greenville City Council considers allowing open-container consumption in Uptown area

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council met Monday for the first reading on a proposal to create social districts in uptown Greenville, an idea that has already been discussed in major cities like Raleigh, Durham, and Charlotte.

As part of an ABC bill, the North Carolina General Assembly has offered new opportunities when it comes to consuming alcoholic beverages in designated outdoor spaces.

The first reading was Monday, and the second reading and vote is on Thursday.

If the city council decides to adopt the new ordinance, it will go into effect 45 days after the adoption.

Business owners in the Uptown District spoke about what they believe the change would look like.

“Uptown Greenville is definitely trying to advance itself to become more of a... cooler spot I guess,” Ryan Griffin, Nash Hot Chicken owner said. “You see cities like Durham, and Wilmington, and Asheville having a very vibrant downtown scene/uptown scene with local businesses working together and I think that is what is trying to happen so I’m all for anything that progresses that along.”

Other businesses and residents had the opportunity to voice their concerns Monday night. As Greenville City Councilmember Marion Blackburn says, the public’s opinion is crucial to how she’s going to vote on Thursday.

“I don’t have enough information to make a decision on whether or not this is right for Greenville or not. This may be a good idea, this may be a terrible idea, I don’t have that information yet,” Blackburn said. “Until we invite the people of Greenville to tell us how they feel, I will not feel comfortable supporting or not supporting it.”

The Dickinson Avenue District is also being proposed. People would be allowed to walk along designated areas with their drinks as long as they are in the preapproved cups sold by participating businesses, and no more than 16 ounces.

However, a concern for Griffin is the hours in which the drinking will take place.

“Obviously drinking out in public all hours of the day is sort of frowned upon, but I think if a nice happy medium could be met between people that are for and against it, it will help out Uptown,” Griffin said.

