DOT employees honor worker killed in hit & run accident

DOT employees remembered
DOT employees remembered(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Department of Transportation employees in Wilson today honored one of their own who was killed last week in a hit & run accident.

Anna Bradshaw died while she was warning drivers about a fallen tree on U.S. 264 Alternate Friday morning near Sims.

Authorities have charged 31-year-old Jamari Powell with felony hit & run resulting in death.

Her co-workers draped the long-armed mower she used to operate in black with an orange ribbon and a bouquet. They also placed a black ribbon on the division entrance sign.

Funeral arrangements for the 60-year-old Bradshaw are still pending. She worked for the D.O.T. for 11 years.

Anna Bradshaw worked for the NCDOT for 11 years.
Anna Bradshaw worked for the NCDOT for 11 years.(NCDOT)

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas wins Little League Softball World Series
Deputies are investigating how the man's body ended up along this stretch of highway.
Body dumped alongside Duplin County highway
POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
Shayne Perry
Dare County man charged with murder in Sunday shooting
Investigation
Possible explosive device removed from Havelock intersection

Latest News

No bond for Grantsboro man after midnight traffic stop
No bond for Grantsboro man after midnight traffic stop
DEPUTIES: Nine ounces of cocaine found in Winterville man’s pants
DEPUTIES: Nine ounces of cocaine found in Winterville man’s pants
Charles Crooks
NTSB: Co-pilot “visibly upset” before jumping from plane at RDU
Deputies are investigating how the man's body ended up along this stretch of highway.
Body dumped alongside Duplin County highway