DOT employees honor worker killed in hit & run accident

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Department of Transportation employees in Wilson today honored one of their own who was killed last week in a hit & run accident.

Anna Bradshaw died while she was warning drivers about a fallen tree on U.S. 264 Alternate Friday morning near Sims.

Authorities have charged 31-year-old Jamari Powell with felony hit & run resulting in death.

Her co-workers draped the long-armed mower she used to operate in black with an orange ribbon and a bouquet. They also placed a black ribbon on the division entrance sign.

Funeral arrangements for the 60-year-old Bradshaw are still pending. She worked for the D.O.T. for 11 years.

Anna Bradshaw worked for the NCDOT for 11 years. (NCDOT)

