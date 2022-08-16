DEPUTIES: Nine ounces of cocaine found in Winterville man’s pants

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Winterville man was arrested in Edgecombe County after a stash of cocaine was found in his pants.

Edgecombe County deputies said on Monday they stopped a vehicle on Colonial Road for a traffic violation.

During the stop, deputies say Gyron Langley resisted, attempted to get away and destroy evidence.

The 46-year-old man was quickly arrested and deputies said they found 9 ounces of cocaine in his pants.

Langley was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, maintaining vehicle for controlled substances, and resisting a public officer.

The man was jailed on a $50,000 bond.

