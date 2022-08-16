DEPUTIES: Nine ounces of cocaine found in Winterville man’s pants
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Winterville man was arrested in Edgecombe County after a stash of cocaine was found in his pants.
Edgecombe County deputies said on Monday they stopped a vehicle on Colonial Road for a traffic violation.
During the stop, deputies say Gyron Langley resisted, attempted to get away and destroy evidence.
The 46-year-old man was quickly arrested and deputies said they found 9 ounces of cocaine in his pants.
Langley was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, maintaining vehicle for controlled substances, and resisting a public officer.
The man was jailed on a $50,000 bond.
