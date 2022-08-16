City of Jacksonville lifts COVID-19 restrictions

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city officially lifts COVID-19 restrictions.

Following Governor Cooper’s announcement to life the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency, Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips lifted restrictions as of August 15. Jacksonville will return to mostly pre-COVID guidelines and protocols with a few minor exceptions:

Meetings in City Buildings: Those attending meetings for public comment or presenting to the City Council are welcome to do so in-person as part of the live meeting. The City will no longer be providing virtual options for Council and Committee members or virtual public comment options for Council meetings and committee or advisory board meetings.

Masks: As the City gets back to normal, Mayor Sammy Phillips wants to remind people to stay vigilant and make informed choices about their health and safety. Masks have been encouraged when entering City buildings, but will no longer be required, except when using passport services in City Hall or the Center for Public Safety because of the extended time of exposure during service.

COVID-19 Utility Assistance Program to Continue: Although the period for discontinuing water cutoffs due to nonpayment has ended, the COVID-19 Utility Assistance Program can help those who qualify, resolve billing issues. City Customers having difficulty paying their bill should contact Utility Billing for assistance at 910 938-5248. The COVID-19 Utility Assistance Program Form is online at: Although the period for discontinuing water cutoffs due to nonpayment has ended, the COVID-19 Utility Assistance Program can help those who qualify, resolve billing issues. City Customers having difficulty paying their bill should contact Utility Billing for assistance at 910 938-5248. The COVID-19 Utility Assistance Program Form is online at: HIPPA.jotform.com/201126004742036

“As our community recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we mourn those lost. I urge Citizens to continue to follow the steps to keep everyone healthy and safe. Wear your mask where you feel you need it, avoid going to work or school while sick, and watch out for your neighbors and those who are vulnerable.” According to the CDC, close to 400 deaths in Onslow County have been attributed to COVID-19.”

WITN is told that the City will continue to stream meetings through Facebook and will post them to YouTube afterwards.

