Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska

Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6...
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, June 28, 2022. Cheney's determination to prevent Trump from ever again serving in the White House has left her fighting to hold on to the U.S. House seat she has held for three terms.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former President Donald Trump, is fighting to save her seat in the House on Tuesday.

Voters in Alaska as well as Wyoming are weighing in on the direction of the GOP. Cheney’s team is bracing for a loss against a Trump-backed challenger, Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman, who has harnessed the full fury of the Trump movement in her bid to defeat Cheney.

In Alaska, a new nonpartisan primary system is giving a periodic Trump critic, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an opportunity to survive the former president’s wrath.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas wins Little League Softball World Series
POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
Investigation
Possible explosive device removed from Havelock intersection
Ezekiel Stone
Onslow County man convicted of sexually abusing an infant
Shayne Perry
Dare County man charged with murder in Sunday shooting

Latest News

Pamlico River Ferry route temporarily shuts down for maintenance
Water main replacement project to begin Monday in Navasota
All-way stop installed at intersection in Lenoir County
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, August 16, 2022
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Photos released of vehicle believed to be involved in Wake Co. deputy’s death
Photos released of vehicle believed to be involved in Wake Co. deputy’s death