Body found in trash dumped alongside Duplin County highway

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body has been found among trash dumped along a Duplin County highway.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered on U.S. 117 when they stopped to investigate trash dumped on the side of the road.

Currently, the highway between the Ace Hardware and Highway 11 is shut down.

