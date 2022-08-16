Attorney General Stein files briefs to defend women’s reproductive rights

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says he has taken more steps to protect women’s reproductive rights.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June, Stein has been adamant that women in North Carolina will continue to have the freedom to get an abortion.

Now, Stein is doubling down on protections surrounding women’s reproductive rights by filing briefs to defend hospitals’ obligations to provide emergency treatment like abortions when a pregnant woman’s health is at risk.

“Women’s lives are at risk because politicians are trying to take away their right to get the medical care they need. States are trying to ban abortions in all cases, including rape, incest, and when the mother’s health is in danger. Denying women health care when their life or health is at risk violates federal law,” Stein said.

“I’m taking these actions to help North Carolinians who may need urgent care in other states as well as other women across our nation.”

WITN is told that both briefs filed by Stein deal with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which applies to all hospitals with emergency departments that participate in Medicare, and requires emergency rooms to provide stabilizing treatments to patients with emergency medical conditions.

Stein’s office says that in Texas v. Becerra, Stein supported the federal’s defense of EMTALA against Texas’ attempt to broadly exempt abortion care from emergency health care. In United States of America v. Idaho, Stein and 20 other attorneys general support the federal government’s motion for preliminary injunction of Idaho’s abortion ban.

