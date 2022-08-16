Askew’s Ace Hardware top 3 in U.S. for CMN fundraiser

Askew's Ace Hardware Ice Cream truck
Askew's Ace Hardware Ice Cream truck(Askew's Ace Hardware)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Askew’s Ace Hardware in New Bern has announced that it is one of the top three stores in the country for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital fundraiser.

The store says its customers donated $1,575, which means it can donate another $2,000-$7,500 to its local CMN, depending on whether it gets first, second, or third place.

The voting takes place on Facebook and Instagram and will go through Friday, Aug. 19th.

WITN is told Askew’s Ace Hardware won first place in the nation in 2019, donating the $7,500 reward plus customer donations. In 2020, it won third place, donating $2,000 plus customer donations.

The store is asking people to vote here and on its Instagram page.

“Simply like our Ice Cream Truck, you can comment and even share. Thank you to our community for all their support,” Askew’s Ace Hardware says.

The CMN telethon is broadcasted on WITN-TV in June.

