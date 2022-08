LENOIR COUNTY (WITN) — An all-way stop will be installed in Lenoir County on Tuesday.

The stop will be installed at the intersection of NC 903 and Davis Hardy Road.

Crews will begin work at 8:00 a.m. and will end around noon.

Drivers are advised to slow down when driving in the area.

