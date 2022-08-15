Washington County Board of Education to discuss building new school

A new school could be coming to Washington County.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina school board and county officials are set to discuss building a new school Monday.

School officials are planning to talk about the matter with the Washington County Board of Commissioners at a joint special meeting.

The meeting is at 6:00 p.m. tonight at the Washington County Early College High School in Creswell.

People can attend in person or watch the meeting from the district’s YouTube channel.

