State-record red hind caught near Frying Pan Tower

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilmington man has caught a new state record fish.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says Jared Lambert caught the 7-pound, 11.2-ounce red hind near Frying Pan Tower on Aug. 6th.

The previous state record red hind weighed 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces, and was caught off of Cape Lookout in 2021.

WITN is told that Lambert’s fish measured 23.06 inches in total length and had a 23-inch girth. The fish was caught using a Star Rod and a Penn 6/0 reel with a live pinfish on a 60-pound test.

