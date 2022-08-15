State-record red hind caught near Frying Pan Tower

Jared Lambert with his state record red hind
Jared Lambert with his state record red hind(North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilmington man has caught a new state record fish.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says Jared Lambert caught the 7-pound, 11.2-ounce red hind near Frying Pan Tower on Aug. 6th.

The previous state record red hind weighed 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces, and was caught off of Cape Lookout in 2021.

WITN is told that Lambert’s fish measured 23.06 inches in total length and had a 23-inch girth. The fish was caught using a Star Rod and a Penn 6/0 reel with a live pinfish on a 60-pound test.

More information on the state record fish can be found here.

