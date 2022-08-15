State announces funding for clean transit bus replacements
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A state agency has announced funding awards to replace 61 transit buses with cleaner low-emission vehicles.
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality announced Monday that 61 transit buses will be replaced with low-emission vehicles, including 25 electric buses.
Several towns and cities in or around Eastern Carolina are getting the rewards. They can be seen below:
- Bertie - two units, diesel
- Craven - one unit, diesel
- Greene - one unit, diesel
- Halifax, one unit, diesel
- Pasquotank - one unit, diesel
- Pitt - two units, electric buses at ECU
- Tyrrell - one unit, diesel
- Washington - one unit, diesel
- Wayne - four units, diesel
The full list of awarded projects can be found here.
WITN is told the Transit and Shuttle Bus Program involved a competitive application process.
The DAQ says it combined the $13.5 million from the North Carolina Volkswagen Settlement with $6.3 million in transportation funds to maximize the air quality impacts of the transit bus replacements.
