State announces funding for clean transit bus replacements

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A state agency has announced funding awards to replace 61 transit buses with cleaner low-emission vehicles.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality announced Monday that 61 transit buses will be replaced with low-emission vehicles, including 25 electric buses.

Several towns and cities in or around Eastern Carolina are getting the rewards. They can be seen below:

Bertie - two units, diesel

Craven - one unit, diesel

Greene - one unit, diesel

Halifax, one unit, diesel

Pasquotank - one unit, diesel

Pitt - two units, electric buses at ECU

Tyrrell - one unit, diesel

Washington - one unit, diesel

Wayne - four units, diesel

The full list of awarded projects can be found here.

WITN is told the Transit and Shuttle Bus Program involved a competitive application process.

The DAQ says it combined the $13.5 million from the North Carolina Volkswagen Settlement with $6.3 million in transportation funds to maximize the air quality impacts of the transit bus replacements.

