Sampson County man charged with murder in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Sampson County man has been charged by Duplin County deputies with murder.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says Carl Faison, of Turkey, has been charged with an open count of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Duplin County deputies say in the early morning hours of Aug. 6th, they, along with the SBI and Warsaw Police Department, responded to Boy Scout Lane in the Warsaw Area in reference to a shooting death of 23-year-old Raekwon Wilson, of Warsaw.

WITN is told that Faison was arrested Monday and is jailed under no bond.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.