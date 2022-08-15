Possible explosive device found at Havelock intersection

Investigation
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A possible explosive device has shut down a busy intersection in Havelock.

Havelock police said they got a call around 8:15 a.m. for the device found at McCotter Boulevard and Kyle Drive.

Traffic in the area is being diverted and the State Bureau of Investigation is en route to the scene.

Police said they are not aware of any threats related to the device and are asking people to avoid the area.

