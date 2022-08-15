Pitt County Board of Education to discuss classroom cameras

Pitt County Schools BOE
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Board of Education will hold a special meeting to discuss buying classroom cameras.

The meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in the third flood boardroom at the Pitt County Office Building at 1717 West 5th St, Greenville.

The board will also discuss the district’s Title 1 plan and student transfers.

The meeting is open to the public virtually and is available to watch on the district’s website.

