Pitt County Board of Education to discuss classroom cameras
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Board of Education will hold a special meeting to discuss buying classroom cameras.
The meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in the third flood boardroom at the Pitt County Office Building at 1717 West 5th St, Greenville.
The board will also discuss the district’s Title 1 plan and student transfers.
The meeting is open to the public virtually and is available to watch on the district’s website.
