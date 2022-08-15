Pitt County Animal Services program wins state award

(Pitt County Animal Services)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services’ Mutt Strutters program has been named in the top 10 of a state innovation award.

The North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, with Civic Federal Credit Union, holds a conference every year where they give ten Civic Excellence in Innovation awards. Mutt Strutters was one of the winners in 2022.

Pitt County says the county’s animal services is seeing adoption rates climb, euthanasia rates decrease, and shelter pets benefit from physical activity.

PCAS adoption rates
PCAS adoption rates(Pitt County Public Information Office)

WITN is told this program was started as a partnership between PCAS and Dr. Melanie Sartore-Baldwin, associate professor of kinesiology at ECU, as a for-credit service-learning opportunity. It allows dogs to socialize more than they normally would by simply being in a cage, thus becoming more likely to get adopted.

The Mutt Strutters program teaches dogs how to interact with humans. The dogs are walked on leashes and played with to make sure they are ready for adoption in the future. The program also allows students and volunteers to give back to the community and advocate for shelter animals.

“In conjunction with students and faculty of the Department of Kinesiology at ECU, Animal Services is able to carry out this mission by operating a service-learning dog-walking program at the shelter,” Miranda Guinn, animal shelter supervisor said. “The goal is to improve the health and well-being of shelter pets, as well as that of the students and volunteers.”

The county says many students continue to volunteer with the shelter even after finishing their class.

Click here to watch a video about the Pitt County Mutt Stutters.

To become a Mutt Strutter or make a donation, people are asked to call PCAS at 252-902-1725.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
One dead after head-on collision in Craven County
South Central alum Day'ron Sharpe presented with proclamation
NBA player returns to his roots in the East
Anna Bradshaw worked for the NCDOT for 11 years.
DOT worker killed in hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Pitt County falls to Chesterfield, eliminated from World Series

Latest News

Undray Batts, Jr. was developed as a suspect in the murder and he was arrested by Rocky Mount...
ENFIELD: Arrest made in Sunday murder at park
Investigation
Possible explosive device removed from Havelock intersection
Emergency crews have responded to a wildfire Wednesday inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands 43% contained, still burning 1,226 acres
Onslow County man convicted of sexually abusing an infant
Onslow County man convicted of sexually abusing an infant