No. 1 Alabama tops preseason AP Top 25; Ohio St, ‘Dawgs next

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Alabama is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 for the second straight season.

That is also the ninth time overall, second most in poll history. The Crimson Tide received 54 of 63 first-place votes.

Ohio State is No. 2 with six first-place votes. Defending national champion Georgia is third with three first-place votes. Clemson is No. 4 and Notre Dame rounds out the top five.

The Tide’s preseason No. 1 ranking is the seventh in 15 years. Since the preseason rankings started in 1950, only Oklahoma has been No. 1 in the initial poll more than Alabama.

