New Bern gets new mayor; aldermen sworn in

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern is swearing in its new mayor and aldermen Monday evening.

Mayor Jeffrey Odham will be inaugurated at 6 p.m. Monday along with Ward One Alderman Rick Prill and Ward Two Alderman Hazel Royal.

After Odham, Prill, and Royal are sworn in, the mayor will lead a prayer and then there will be a pledge of allegiance. The Board of Aldermen will shortly after appoint a mayor pro team to perform mayoral duties in the absence of the mayor.

