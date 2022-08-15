New Bern gets new mayor; aldermen sworn in
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern is swearing in its new mayor and aldermen Monday evening.
Mayor Jeffrey Odham will be inaugurated at 6 p.m. Monday along with Ward One Alderman Rick Prill and Ward Two Alderman Hazel Royal.
After Odham, Prill, and Royal are sworn in, the mayor will lead a prayer and then there will be a pledge of allegiance. The Board of Aldermen will shortly after appoint a mayor pro team to perform mayoral duties in the absence of the mayor.
