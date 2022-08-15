New Bern gets new mayor; aldermen sworn in

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern is swearing in its new mayor and aldermen Monday evening.

Mayor Jeffrey Odham will be inaugurated at 6 p.m. Monday along with Ward One Alderman Rick Prill and Ward Two Alderman Hazel Royal.

After Odham, Prill, and Royal are sworn in, the mayor will lead a prayer and then there will be a pledge of allegiance. The Board of Aldermen will shortly after appoint a mayor pro team to perform mayoral duties in the absence of the mayor.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.