Man arrested in Lenoir County on drug trafficking charges

Jason Hill
Jason Hill(Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in Lenoir County on drug trafficking charges.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Jason Hill has been charged with two counts of trafficking, opium or heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for the keep and sale of controlled substances, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say on Saturday, they, along with the DEA, executed a search warrant at Hill’s home on Jessie T. Bryan Road. There, they found more than 17 ounces of black-tar heroin, more than two ounces of crystal meth, more than one gram of fentanyl, and ten guns.

WITN is told evidence was also found that showed that controlled substances were being distributed from Hill’s home.

Hill is jailed under a secured bond of half a million dollars.

POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
One dead after head-on collision in Craven County
Schools systems say they are in need of teachers before the fall semester
ECU football has solid first practice of week three, coach Houston happy with first team’s,...
Gov. Cooper lifts state’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Investigation showed pilot error caused deadly Osprey crash in Norway
