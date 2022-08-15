LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES: Championship game set for Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The championship game is set for the Little League Softball World Series being held in Greenville.

Texas (4-0) will take on Maryland (4-0) for the title at noon at Stallings Stadium.

Virginia (2-2) will face off against the Philippines (3-2) in the consolation game at 4 p.m.

If you can’t make it out to Elm Street park, you can watch the games on ESPN.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.