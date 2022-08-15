LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES: Championship game set for Monday

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The championship game is set for the Little League Softball World Series being held in Greenville.

Texas (4-0) will take on Maryland (4-0) for the title at noon at Stallings Stadium.

Virginia (2-2) will face off against the Philippines (3-2) in the consolation game at 4 p.m.

If you can’t make it out to Elm Street park, you can watch the games on ESPN.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
One dead after head-on collision in Craven County
South Central alum Day'ron Sharpe presented with proclamation
NBA player returns to his roots in the East
Anna Bradshaw worked for the NCDOT for 11 years.
DOT worker killed in hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Pitt County falls to Chesterfield, eliminated from World Series

Latest News

South Central alum Day'ron Sharpe presented with proclamation
NBA player returns to his roots in the East
Pitt County falls to Chesterfield, eliminated from World Series
ECU football holds first practice of fall camp, players compete hard but within limits
ECU football holds first scrimmage of fall preseason camp.
ECU football holds first practice of fall camp, players compete hard but within limits