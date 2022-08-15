LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES: Championship game set for Monday
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The championship game is set for the Little League Softball World Series being held in Greenville.
Texas (4-0) will take on Maryland (4-0) for the title at noon at Stallings Stadium.
Virginia (2-2) will face off against the Philippines (3-2) in the consolation game at 4 p.m.
If you can’t make it out to Elm Street park, you can watch the games on ESPN.
