Lenoir County highway wildflower site wins state award

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County highway wildflower site has won a state award.

The state Department of Transportation says U.S. 70 at Felix Harvey Parkway in Lenoir County has won first place for Best Regional Wildflower Planting, Eastern Region. The site is just west of Kinston.

The wildflower awards were given for beds that bloomed in 2021. The Wildflower Program first started in 1985.

“The program has come a long way from when we used to plant buckets of seeds by hand. We appreciate how hard our crews work every day to create detailed flower beds for everyone to enjoy,” David Harris, roadside environmental engineer said. “The Wildflower Program is a long-lasting initiative that not only makes North Carolina more beautiful, but also helps sustain the pollinator population.”

