Investigation showed pilot error caused deadly Osprey crash in Norway

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - The Marine Corps says pilot error caused an Osprey stationed at New River to crash during a training exercise in Norway, killing all aboard.

The investigative report on the March 28th crash was released today.

Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz, Capt. Ross Reynolds, Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy, and Cpl. Jacob Moore died in the crash.

Marines say the crash was the result of a series of maneuvers conducted at low altitude that exceeded the maximum angle-of-bank for the Osprey. That caused a loss of altitude, airspeed, and turning room which the aircrew could not recover, the report says.

The Osprey has a 60 degree steepness limit for angle-of-bank, but investigators say recovered aircraft data showed the Osprey made a left turn at 68 degrees, followed by an overcorrected maneuver in excess of 80 degrees.

The Marine Corps says it’s not known which pilot had control of the Osprey at that time.

The Osprey was assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 at New River, part of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing which is based at Cherry Point.

