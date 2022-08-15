Investigation showed pilot error caused deadly Osprey crash in Norway

The four Marines were identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt....
The four Marines were identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 27-year-old Capt. Ross A. Reynolds and 27-year-old Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz.(Source: II Marine Expeditionary Force via CNN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - The Marine Corps says pilot error caused an Osprey stationed at New River to crash during a training exercise in Norway, killing all aboard.

The investigative report on the March 28th crash was released today.

Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz, Capt. Ross Reynolds, Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy, and Cpl. Jacob Moore died in the crash.

Marines say the crash was the result of a series of maneuvers conducted at low altitude that exceeded the maximum angle-of-bank for the Osprey. That caused a loss of altitude, airspeed, and turning room which the aircrew could not recover, the report says.

The Osprey has a 60 degree steepness limit for angle-of-bank, but investigators say recovered aircraft data showed the Osprey made a left turn at 68 degrees, followed by an overcorrected maneuver in excess of 80 degrees.

The Marine Corps says it’s not known which pilot had control of the Osprey at that time.

The Osprey was assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 at New River, part of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing which is based at Cherry Point.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
One dead after head-on collision in Craven County
South Central alum Day'ron Sharpe presented with proclamation
NBA player returns to his roots in the East
Anna Bradshaw worked for the NCDOT for 11 years.
DOT worker killed in hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Pitt County falls to Chesterfield, eliminated from World Series

Latest News

Texas wins Little League Softball World Series
Blood donation
American Red Cross seeking donors to prevent seasonal blood shortage
Deputy Ned Byrd
Sheriff’s association offering $100,000 reward in murder of Wake Co. deputy
Undray Batts, Jr. was developed as a suspect in the murder and he was arrested by Rocky Mount...
ENFIELD: Arrest made in Sunday murder at park