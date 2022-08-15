Gov. Cooper lifts state’s COVID-19 state of emergency

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper(Office of Governor Roy Cooper)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s COVID-19 state of emergency has officially come to an end.

Gov. Cooper’s office said Monday that with vaccines, treatments, and other tools to combat the virus widely available, and with new laws allowing for better health care, the state is poised to continue providing the best pandemic response possible without the need for the state of emergency.

Many of North Carolina’s public health measures combatting the pandemic had already been lifted, but the state of emergency allowed the distribution of vaccines and tests to ensure staff capacity in the state’s healthcare system, according to Cooper.

WITN is told that with legislative changes made in the budget signed by Cooper in July that allow the state Department of Health and Human Services to continue to respond to the pandemic, the state of emergency could be lifted.

“Executive orders issued under the state of emergency protected public health and helped us save lives and livelihoods. North Carolina is emerging even stronger than before and my administration will continue to work to protect the health and safety of our people,” Cooper said.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
One dead after head-on collision in Craven County
South Central alum Day'ron Sharpe presented with proclamation
NBA player returns to his roots in the East
Anna Bradshaw worked for the NCDOT for 11 years.
DOT worker killed in hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Pitt County falls to Chesterfield, eliminated from World Series

Latest News

Generic electric bus
State announces funding for clean transit bus replacements
Texas wins Little League Softball World Series
Blood donation
American Red Cross seeking donors to prevent seasonal blood shortage
Deputy Ned Byrd
Sheriff’s association offering $100,000 reward in murder of Wake Co. deputy
The four Marines were identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt....
Investigation showed pilot error caused deadly Osprey crash in Norway