Gov. Cooper lifts state’s COVID-19 state of emergency

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s COVID-19 state of emergency has officially come to an end.

Gov. Cooper’s office said Monday that with vaccines, treatments, and other tools to combat the virus widely available, and with new laws allowing for better health care, the state is poised to continue providing the best pandemic response possible without the need for the state of emergency.

Many of North Carolina’s public health measures combatting the pandemic had already been lifted, but the state of emergency allowed the distribution of vaccines and tests to ensure staff capacity in the state’s healthcare system, according to Cooper.

WITN is told that with legislative changes made in the budget signed by Cooper in July that allow the state Department of Health and Human Services to continue to respond to the pandemic, the state of emergency could be lifted.

“Executive orders issued under the state of emergency protected public health and helped us save lives and livelihoods. North Carolina is emerging even stronger than before and my administration will continue to work to protect the health and safety of our people,” Cooper said.

