Gas prices continue to fall in Eastern Carolina

Woman fills up her gas in Greenville
Woman fills up her gas in Greenville(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The average price for a gallon of gas falls nearly 10 cents in North Carolina in the last week.

The average is now sitting at $3.64 a gallon, down 9 cents from last week, according to GasBuddy.

Prices in North Carolina are 55 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 73 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Prices in Eastern Carolina are also declining. The average right now in New Bern is $3.36 per gallon, according to AAA. That is down from $3.41 last week, but 50 cents higher than a year ago.

In Jacksonville, the average is slightly higher than in New Bern at $3.41. That is 8 cents lower than last week.

The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen 9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92. The national average is down 63 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 74 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

“For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week.”

The national average price of diesel has declined 14 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.

