Five miles of Martin County highway closed for repair Monday

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several miles of a Martin County highway are closed this morning as crews repair a bridge.

The Eastbound bridge over the Huskanaw Swamp on Highway 64 closed at 6:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Drivers can take a detour at exit 502 and get back onto 64 at 507.

Crews say work should be done by the end of the day.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.