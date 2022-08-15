Five miles of Martin County highway closed for repair Monday
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several miles of a Martin County highway are closed this morning as crews repair a bridge.
The Eastbound bridge over the Huskanaw Swamp on Highway 64 closed at 6:00 a.m. Monday morning.
Drivers can take a detour at exit 502 and get back onto 64 at 507.
Crews say work should be done by the end of the day.
