ENFIELD: Arrest make in Sunday murder at park

ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in Sunday’s murder in Enfield.

Enfield police said the shooting happened at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street. It claimed the life of Orrick Parkers, of Enfield.

Undray Batts, Jr. was developed as a suspect in the murder and he was arrested by Rocky Mount police.

Batts was jailed under no bond on charges of murder and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Police did not release a motive for the shooting.

