ECU football has solid first practice of week three, coach Houston happy with first team’s, wants improvement this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football kicked off week three of their fall camp this morning in full pads just a short time removed from Saturday’s scrimmage. The Pirates did not hold back and got right after it this morning with head to head combat on the goal line offense vs defense. Coach Houston said he was very pleased with his starters after watching Saturday’s scrimmage film. The rest of the guys need to catch up. He was happy with how quick everyone got ready for this morning, and with the way practice went, to start week three of fall camp.

“Had good energy out there. competed at a very high level. It was a very physical practice. A lot of the media got to see the five shot shootout there at the start of practice. I thought that was really good,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “Great practice to start the week, challenged the guys yesterday coming off Saturday’s scrimmage. I thought it was solid for the first scrimmage of the fall. But want to see great improvement this week. I expect us to really look sharp this coming Saturday.

ECU will hold its second and final scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday morning.

They will hold their annual “Meet the Pirates” following the scrimmage from 1130 to noon.

Should be a good look at this year’s team before it gets real. Their opening opponent N.C. State checked in at #13 this week in the A.P. national poll.

