Duplin County man wins $150,000 playing Powerball

North Carolina PowerBall
North Carolina PowerBall(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man tried his luck on a Powerball ticket and ended up winning $150,000.

Johnny Langston’s, of Warsaw, Power Play ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball in the August 1 drawing to win $50,000. His prize tripled when the 3X multiplier hit.

Langston purchased his Quick Pick ticket from the Piggly Wiggly on South Pine Street in Warsaw. He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $106,516.

Monday’s Powerball drawing offers a $56 million jackpot or $32.5 million in cash.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
One dead after head-on collision in Craven County
South Central alum Day'ron Sharpe presented with proclamation
NBA player returns to his roots in the East
Anna Bradshaw worked for the NCDOT for 11 years.
DOT worker killed in hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Pitt County falls to Chesterfield, eliminated from World Series

Latest News

Undray Batts, Jr. was developed as a suspect in the murder and he was arrested by Rocky Mount...
ENFIELD: Arrest make in Sunday murder at park
Investigation
Possible explosive device removed from Havelock intersection
Emergency crews have responded to a wildfire Wednesday inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands 43% contained, still burning 1,226 acres
Onslow County man convicted of sexually abusing an infant
Onslow County man convicted of sexually abusing an infant
Five miles of Martin County highway closed for repair Monday
Five miles of Martin County highway closed for repair Monday