Duplin County man wins $150,000 playing Powerball

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man tried his luck on a Powerball ticket and ended up winning $150,000.

Johnny Langston’s, of Warsaw, Power Play ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball in the August 1 drawing to win $50,000. His prize tripled when the 3X multiplier hit.

Langston purchased his Quick Pick ticket from the Piggly Wiggly on South Pine Street in Warsaw. He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $106,516.

Monday’s Powerball drawing offers a $56 million jackpot or $32.5 million in cash.

