Dare County man charged with murder in Sunday shooting

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Dare County man has been arrested and charged with murder in the case of a Sunday shooting near Kitty Hawk.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Shayne Perry, of Kitty Hawk, has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held on a $750,000 secured bond.

Deputies say on Sunday at about 11:50 p.m., they responded to the 3000 block of Martins Point Drive for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they found 60-year-old William Bowlin with a gunshot wound to the chest.

WITN is told that Bowlin was brought to Outer Banks Hospital where was pronounced dead shortly after.

