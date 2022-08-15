Dare County man charged with murder in Sunday shooting
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Dare County man has been arrested and charged with murder in the case of a Sunday shooting near Kitty Hawk.
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Shayne Perry, of Kitty Hawk, has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held on a $750,000 secured bond.
Deputies say on Sunday at about 11:50 p.m., they responded to the 3000 block of Martins Point Drive for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they found 60-year-old William Bowlin with a gunshot wound to the chest.
WITN is told that Bowlin was brought to Outer Banks Hospital where was pronounced dead shortly after.
