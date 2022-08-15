Dare County man charged with murder in Sunday shooting

Shayne Perry
Shayne Perry(Dare County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Dare County man has been arrested and charged with murder in the case of a Sunday shooting near Kitty Hawk.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Shayne Perry, of Kitty Hawk, has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held on a $750,000 secured bond.

Deputies say on Sunday at about 11:50 p.m., they responded to the 3000 block of Martins Point Drive for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they found 60-year-old William Bowlin with a gunshot wound to the chest.

WITN is told that Bowlin was brought to Outer Banks Hospital where was pronounced dead shortly after.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
One dead after head-on collision in Craven County
South Central alum Day'ron Sharpe presented with proclamation
NBA player returns to his roots in the East
Anna Bradshaw worked for the NCDOT for 11 years.
DOT worker killed in hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Pitt County falls to Chesterfield, eliminated from World Series

Latest News

Jared Lambert with his state record red hind
State-record red hind caught near Frying Pan Tower
Generic electric bus
State announces funding for clean transit bus replacements
Texas wins Little League Softball World Series
Blood donation
American Red Cross seeking donors to prevent seasonal blood shortage