Crews to replace drainage pipe on Carteret County road

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A road north of Beaufort will be closed for drainage improvements for the next few days.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the work on U.S. 70 (Live Oak Street), north of North Harbor Drive will take place from Aug. 15-18.

Work was originally scheduled for August 8-11.

WITN is told that crews will remove the old pipes and replace them with larger pipes that increase the flow of water that can safely go underneath the pavement.

The weather could delay the reopening of the roads.

Drivers can use N.C. 101, Laurel Road, and Merrimon Road as a detour.

