Crews to replace drainage pipe on Carteret County road

This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A road north of Beaufort will be closed for drainage improvements for the next few days.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the work on U.S. 70 (Live Oak Street), north of North Harbor Drive will take place from Aug. 15-18.

Work was originally scheduled for August 8-11.

WITN is told that crews will remove the old pipes and replace them with larger pipes that increase the flow of water that can safely go underneath the pavement.

The weather could delay the reopening of the roads.

Drivers can use N.C. 101, Laurel Road, and Merrimon Road as a detour.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
One dead after head-on collision in Craven County
South Central alum Day'ron Sharpe presented with proclamation
NBA player returns to his roots in the East
Anna Bradshaw worked for the NCDOT for 11 years.
DOT worker killed in hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Pitt County falls to Chesterfield, eliminated from World Series

Latest News

Several miles of Highway 64 is closed Monday morning.
Five miles of Martin County highway closed for repair Monday
A new school could be coming to Washington County.
Washington County Board of Education to discuss building new school
Pitt County Schools BOE
Pitt County Board of Education to discuss classroom cameras
NCEL 8-14
NCEL 8-14