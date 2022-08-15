Crews increase containment of Holly Shelter blaze

(wect)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Forest Service has increased personnel to tackle the forest fire’s flames.

With 59 people, 14 tractor plows, two single engine air tankers, a helicopter, a low ground pressure track vehicle, a scout plane, and a lead plane, the fire is held at 1,226 acres, but is now 43% contained.

The fire was first ignited by a lightening strike on August 2 in the interior game lands.

Over the weekend, air operations dropped water on smoldering pockets within the fire’s range.

Predicted rainfall is expected to help extinguish the blaze.

The temporary flight restriction remains in place, blocking civilian aircraft within five miles of the fire.

