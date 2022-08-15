Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Unsettled pattern to bring off and on wet weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A broad yet weak area of low pressure will slowly slide over the area, bringing a chance of off and on rain through Tuesday. Rain chances are set at 70% for Tuesday. The drops will keep us significantly cooler than average as highs top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 60s to upper 60s. Winds will blow in out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

The showers will wane on Wednesday before increasing again ahead of the upcoming weekend. Rain chances will rise from a 20% midweek level to 40% chance by late Friday. Another disturbance arrives Saturday for a 50% to 60% rain chance. Highs will stay a little below average with low to mid 80s much of the work week.

TROPICS: No systems appear on the verge of developing. The next name to be used will be Danielle. The last tropical storm, Colin, formed on July 2nd.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Low 67. Wind NNE 5-10. Rain chance: 70%.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers. High 80. Wind NNE 5-10. Rain chance: 70%

Wednesday

Partly sunny with a stray coastal shower. High 83. Wind NE 5-10. Rain chance: 20%

Thursday

Mostly cloudy with a stray PM storm. High 83. Wind NE-5. Rain chance: 20%

Friday

Mostly cloudy with showers and storms forming late. Wind SE 5-10. Rain chance: 40%

