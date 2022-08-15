Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds and rain drops move in to start the week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cool and damp pattern will become the norm over the next several days. A broad yet weak area of low pressure will slowly slide over the area, bringing rain to the forecast today and tomorrow. The drops will keep our significantly cooler than average as highs top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 60s, keeping the humidity low during the daylight hours. Winds will blow in out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

The showers will wane on Wednesday before increasing again ahead of the upcoming weekend. Rain chances will rise from a 20% midweek level to 40-60% chance by Thursday, Friday and Saturday as a second disturbance arrives. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s, accompanied by low humidity.

TROPICS: The lone disturbance in the tropics has a low (10%) chance of tropical development over the next two days. It is projected to move northward over the next few days, staying east of Bermuda. The next name to be used will be Danielle. The last tropical storm, Colin, formed on July 2nd.

Monday

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High 82. Wind NNE 5-10. Rain chance: 60%.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers. High 78. Wind NNE 5-10. Rain chance: 70%

Wednesday

Partly sunny with scattered coastal showers. High 82. Wind NE 5-10. Rain chance 20%

Thursday

Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High 81. Wind NE-5. Rain chance 40%

