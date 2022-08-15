Charges pending after fight at New Bern High School among student-athletes

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say charges are pending after a gun was reportedly shown during a fight at New Bern High School.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and New Bern police officers responded to the school at 11:35 a.m. Monday due to a report of a person with a gun. School was not in session, but some staff members and student-athletes were at the school.

The school system said after getting word of the potential threat, the staff and students that were there went into lockdown for about 20 minutes.

WITN is told that two student-athletes got into a fight after football practice, and a gun was reportedly shown. The gun was not fired and no injuries were reported.

Deputies say charges are pending the completion of the investigation with school authorities.

