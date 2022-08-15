Brother of former NFL player sought in fatal shooting at youth football game, police say

Yaqub Salik Talib is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting near Dallas.
Yaqub Salik Talib is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting near Dallas.(Source: Lancaster PD/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Texas (CNN) - An altercation between coaches at a youth football game in Texas led to a fatal shooting Saturday night.

The Lancaster Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of Yaqub Salik Talib.

He’s the brother of Super Bowl champion Aqib Talib, who played for five teams over the course of 11 years in the NFL.

The shooting took place in Lancaster Community Park about 17 miles south of Dallas.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
One dead after head-on collision in Craven County
South Central alum Day'ron Sharpe presented with proclamation
NBA player returns to his roots in the East
Anna Bradshaw worked for the NCDOT for 11 years.
DOT worker killed in hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Pitt County falls to Chesterfield, eliminated from World Series

Latest News

Several miles of Highway 64 is closed Monday morning.
Five miles of Martin County highway closed for repair Monday
A new school could be coming to Washington County.
Washington County Board of Education to discuss building new school
Boston police helped a groom get to his wedding.
Boston police help groom get to his wedding
This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Crews to replace drainage pipe on Carteret County road