American Red Cross seeking donors to prevent seasonal blood shortage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Red Cross is asking donors to give back as the summer months come to an end.

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood or platelets, according to the American Red Cross, but every summer, blood donations go down.

“In June alone, we saw a 12% decline in donations, which is very significant and more than we have seen in many, many months,” Rodney Wilson with the American Red Cross said.

Summer months are always a struggle for blood collections because travelers are on vacation, blood drives can’t be hosted at closed schools and people tend to make less time to donate.

Preregistration is now open for two blood drives being held in Greenville later this month. The first will be Tuesday, August 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the ENC Donor Center at 700 Cromwell Drive. The other is Wednesday, August 24 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the same location.

To register now, visit The American Red Cross webpage and enter the case-sensitive sponsor code: WITN.

By making an appointment with the American Red Cross in August, donors can pump up the blood supply and keep it from falling to shortage levels. Platelet donors are especially needed now.

As a thank you to those who donate in August, the American Red Cross will be giving donors a $10 e-gift card and they will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three winners for the grand prize.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.