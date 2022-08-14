Pitt County falls to Chesterfield, eliminated from World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The hometown team is out of the running after falling to Chesterfield with a final score of 2-1.

Pitt County took the first run in the first inning. Chesterfield, the team from Virginia representing the Southeast Region, was close behind with a score in the second.

The game stayed tight at 1-1 all the way through the top of the 6th inning, but the Pitt County girls weren’t able to pull through.

Semifinal play continues tomorrow at 1:00 p.m.

