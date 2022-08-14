Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny and pleasantly warm Sunday

Lower humidity makes for a pleasantly warm summer day
First Alert Forecast For August 14, 2022
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures dipped to the upper 50s to start Sunday, making it the coolest morning since mid June for Eastern NC. Our Sunday will feature a few clouds zipping through an otherwise beautiful sky. Highs will warm to the mid 80s, but the lower than average humidity will make it feel similar to Saturday. Winds will be light from the northeast.

Humidity will remain low Sunday, but start to build on Monday when a few showers and thundershowers are once again possible starting by sunrise. It appears two rounds of higher rain chances will move through, one being early Monday and the next Monday night into early Tuesday.

Temperatures will ease down with rain cooled air Monday and Tuesday, seeing low to mid 80s during non rain daylight hours, but in the 70s during rainy periods.

TROPICS: A weak low pressure over the Western Gulf of Mexico is expected to move into South Texas on Sunday. The probability of development is a thin 20% from the NHC.

Sunday

Partly cloudy and pleasantly warm. High 86. Wind: NE 4-8.

Monday

Mostly cloudy and muggier with scattered showers and storms. High 84. Wind S 5-10. Rain chance: 50%.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers. High 82. Wind SW 5-10. Rain chance: 60%

Wednesday

Partly sunny with isolated PM Storm. High 84. Wind SW 5-10. Rain chance 20%

Thursday

Partly sunny and warm. High 85. Wind SW-5.

