Organization host rally encouraging former felons to vote

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - With the general election approaching closer, voter registration efforts are ramping up across the state, and Sunday, an organization hosted a rally to encourage a new block of voters to exercise that right.

A North Carolina Court of Appeals stay that prevented people with past felony convictions from being allowed to register and vote has expired. Now the organization says that will unlock more than 56,000 new votes.

The change went into effect July 27.

In New Bern, city leaders were happy to sponsor a rally.

“We can exercise our right to vote, it’s important because these individuals have been muted for over 156 years because their disenfranchised,” said Ward 2 Alderwoman Jameesha Harris. “Now they have the opportunity during the mid-term election in the state of North Carolina to exercise their right to vote.”

The decision unlocked the court’s largest expansion of voting rights since 1965.

Forward Justice senior criminal council Whitley Carpenter says the right to vote is your voice.

“It means that over 56,000 people in our community now have an opportunity to use their voice along with their other community members,” Carpenter said. “These people are living in our communities. They’re our neighbors; they’re our church members; their kids go to the same schools, and now they can use their voices to vote for the people that make decisions about what happens on their community.”

Now, Carpenter says elected leaders can better reflect the community that they represent.

“Everyone should have a say so in who’s making the decision in the community that they live in,” Carpenter said. “People don’t always think about the fact that we vote for judges, we vote for district attorney’s, we vote for our city council members that make decisions about what’s happening in our cities. We vote for the people that represent us in the state legislature that determine budgets and make laws that impact every one of us everyday.”

The deadline for civilian voter registration in the upcoming general election is 25 days before Election Day, October 14th.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.