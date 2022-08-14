Charges upgraded in fatal Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - After being notified of a shooting victim’s death by ECU Health, Rocky mount police are upgrading the charges of the suspect.

Shaki Jones was arrested on August 9 in connection with a shooting on Branch Street that critically wounded 21-year-old Austin Townsend. He was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Following Townsend’s death, Jones now faces a first degree murder charge.

He remains at the Edgecombe County detention center, now without bond.

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting.

