Charges upgraded in fatal Rocky Mount shooting

Shaki Jones
Shaki Jones(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - After being notified of a shooting victim’s death by ECU Health, Rocky mount police are upgrading the charges of the suspect.

Shaki Jones was arrested on August 9 in connection with a shooting on Branch Street that critically wounded 21-year-old Austin Townsend. He was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Following Townsend’s death, Jones now faces a first degree murder charge.

He remains at the Edgecombe County detention center, now without bond.

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mom: Parker Byrd to undergo further amputation
Deputy Ned Byrd
Sheriff identifies Wake County deputy killed in line of duty
North Carolina Department of Transportation
DOT worker killed in hit & run crash on shoulder of Wilson County highway
Phillip Fulcher & William Fulcher
AUTOPSY: Brothers found dead inside Down East home victims of double homicide
Khalil Smallwood
POLICE: Windsor man charged with Greenville murder

Latest News

South Central alum Day'ron Sharpe presented with proclamation
NBA player returns to his roots in the East
Pitt County falls to Chesterfield, eliminated from World Series
One dead after head-on collision in Craven County
Greenville Comic Con returns to the East
Comic books, meet and greets, and cosplay: Comic Con is back in Greenville