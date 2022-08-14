Breast cancer survivors and their families to enjoy a free week-long vacation

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ten families will travel to Emerald Isle as part of the Little Pink Houses of Hope retreat.

The Town of Emerald Isle has declared this week official Little Pink Houses of Hope Week.

Throughout the week families will enjoy a variety of activities, including paddle-boarding and a boat ride. Generous sponsors of the event include Lady Swan Boat Tours, Swansboro Paddle Boarding, Ocean Cure, and several local churches.

All activities and services are provided free of charge so that families can focus on spending quality time together.

The nonprofit organization provides free week-long vacations for breast cancer patients and their families to give them an opportunity to reconnect and celebrate life in a relaxing environment.

Little Pink Houses of Hope was founded by Jeanine Patten-Coble, a breast cancer survivor who started the organization after noticing the gap in services that exists for families of survivors.

Little Pink was recently named the 2021 National Breast Cancer Non-Profit of the Year.

