Tarboro football hosts regional schools for scrimmage jamboree

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - High school football jamboree night we headed up to Tarboro where the Vikings were hosting a number of teams from around the region. Everybody was excited to get out and play a little football under the lights. Maybe Washington County the most excited to get back out there.

“It’s really good for our boys. Our boys missed a lot of football last year and the year before for COVID. So we were just excited to get back out here this year. This is normal for us,” says Washington County head coach Larry Dale II, “The reaction has been we have 250 kids on campus. We have 60 out for the program, so we almost have every other boy out.”

Edenton Holmes one of those schools supposed to host a jamboree but had to audible at the last minute.

“Nights like tonight helps you grow up a little bit,” says Edenton Holmes head coach Paul Hoggard, “Some great teams. We had to cancel ours due to weather and Tarboro was kind enough to invite us in.”

Greene Central has an old face back in its ranks, Wilkes Thomas at quarterback.

“He’s a local kid that moved away and came back. He’s back with us. He came in started working day one of the summer as soon as he got back,” says Greene Central head coach Jason Wilson, “He’s put in a lot of work. He’s a really, really good kid. He’s going to help us a lot in a lot of places.”

“It’s been pretty good, pretty exciting. Our guys out here laying hits and we’re doing pretty good,” says Greene Central quarterback Wilkes Thomas, “Some really good teams out here. Really good guys, really good athletes out here.”

Maybe the flashiest team at the jamboree was North Edgecombe.

“We swole. We good this year.”

Their quarterback Ahkee Lyons a player to keep an eye on.

“Our goal today was just get better,” says North Edgecombe quarterback Ahkee Lyons, “Have fun, everybody play together, get more chemistry and play together. That’s all we had to do today.”

Of course Tarboro always is going to compete hard, especially on their home field. A solid final tune-up. I was giving Mason Satterfield grief about being the next number 24. He decided to look the part.

Please join us next Friday night for our first WITN End Zone of the season. We will bring you highlights and reaction from around the area from week one of the high school football season. In Tarboro, Eric Gullickson WITN Sports.

