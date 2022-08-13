Suspect in hit-and-run that killed an NCDOT worker, arrested

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office have located and arrested Jamari Marquis Powell, 31, in connection the Friday’s hit-and-run that killed Anna Bradshaw, an NCDOT employee.

The 11-year employee of the NCDOT was killed while cleaning up debris on the shoulder of US 264 Alternate in Wilson County.

North Carolina State troopers found the damaged Honda Accord that was involved in the crash, and arrested Powell.

He was booked into Wilson County Jail on felony hit and run charges Saturday morning under a $20,000 bond.

“Anna was a dedicated and hard-working employee in the Wilson County maintenance office and will be missed by her NCDOT family,” the NCDOT said.

As the department reflected on the incident they stated “This is a tragic reminder of how our employees and contractors risk their lives every day serving the public.”

