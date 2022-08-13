School supply giveaways in Eastern Carolina

School supply giveaways in Eastern Carolina
School supply giveaways in Eastern Carolina
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

N.C. (WITN) Ahead of the school year, there are a few areas giving preparing kids for the new school year by giving out free school supplies as prices continue to soar due to inflation.

  • The Duplin Event Center in Kenansville will be giving out free backpacks with school supplies for children pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The event will take place on August 13th from 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.
  • SugaChella, a small business in Columbia will be hosting a free community event for kids in the area to get free school supplies at their “Back to school Bash”. All those in attendance will be able to get a free backpack and free school supplies of their choice. The event kicks off at 10:00 A.M. on August 13th, and runs until all supplies are given away.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mom: Parker Byrd to undergo further amputation
Deputy Ned Byrd
Sheriff identifies Wake County deputy killed in line of duty
Phillip Fulcher & William Fulcher
AUTOPSY: Brothers found dead inside Down East home victims of double homicide
North Carolina Department of Transportation
DOT worker killed in hit & run crash on shoulder of Wilson County highway
Khalil Smallwood
POLICE: Windsor man charged with Greenville murder

Latest News

Fatal Shooting in the Snug Harbor Community
Perquimans County accidental shooting leaves one dead
JIM FIRST ALERT WEATHER 0813
JIM'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER 0813
Tarboro football hosts regional schools for scrimmage jamboree
Eastern Carolina stores and customers battle food prices amid steady inflation