School supply giveaways in Eastern Carolina

N.C. (WITN) Ahead of the school year, there are a few areas giving preparing kids for the new school year by giving out free school supplies as prices continue to soar due to inflation.

The Duplin Event Center in Kenansville will be giving out free backpacks with school supplies for children pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The event will take place on August 13th from 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

SugaChella, a small business in Columbia will be hosting a free community event for kids in the area to get free school supplies at their “Back to school Bash”. All those in attendance will be able to get a free backpack and free school supplies of their choice. The event kicks off at 10:00 A.M. on August 13th, and runs until all supplies are given away.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.