School supply giveaways in Eastern Carolina
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
N.C. (WITN) Ahead of the school year, there are a few areas giving preparing kids for the new school year by giving out free school supplies as prices continue to soar due to inflation.
- The Duplin Event Center in Kenansville will be giving out free backpacks with school supplies for children pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The event will take place on August 13th from 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.
- SugaChella, a small business in Columbia will be hosting a free community event for kids in the area to get free school supplies at their “Back to school Bash”. All those in attendance will be able to get a free backpack and free school supplies of their choice. The event kicks off at 10:00 A.M. on August 13th, and runs until all supplies are given away.
