Perquimans County accidental shooting leaves one dead

Perquimans County, N.C. (WITN) - On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 7:32 p.m., the Perquimans County 911 Center received a call about a person that had been shot.

The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County EMS responded to the scene in Snug Harbor and found that an accidental discharge of a weapon resulted in the death of the victim.

A Perquimans County medical examiner responded to the scene for further investigation.

While responders were on scene, a bystander experienced a medical issue, and an additional EMS crew was dispatched and provided treatment and transport to a local hospital.

This tragic event has been investigated by the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and is being ruled accidental.

