Perquimans County accidental shooting leaves one dead

Fatal Shooting in the Snug Harbor Community
Fatal Shooting in the Snug Harbor Community
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Perquimans County, N.C. (WITN) - On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 7:32 p.m., the Perquimans County 911 Center received a call about a person that had been shot.

The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County EMS responded to the scene in Snug Harbor and found that an accidental discharge of a weapon resulted in the death of the victim.

A Perquimans County medical examiner responded to the scene for further investigation.

While responders were on scene, a bystander experienced a medical issue, and an additional EMS crew was dispatched and provided treatment and transport to a local hospital.

This tragic event has been investigated by the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and is being ruled accidental.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mom: Parker Byrd to undergo further amputation
Deputy Ned Byrd
Sheriff identifies Wake County deputy killed in line of duty
Phillip Fulcher & William Fulcher
AUTOPSY: Brothers found dead inside Down East home victims of double homicide
North Carolina Department of Transportation
DOT worker killed in hit & run crash on shoulder of Wilson County highway
Khalil Smallwood
POLICE: Windsor man charged with Greenville murder

Latest News

School supply giveaways in Eastern Carolina
School supply giveaways in Eastern Carolina
JIM FIRST ALERT WEATHER 0813
JIM'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER 0813
Tarboro football hosts regional schools for scrimmage jamboree
Eastern Carolina stores and customers battle food prices amid steady inflation