One dead after head-on collision in Craven County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after a crash Friday afternoon in Craven County.

Troopers with the State Highway Patrol say the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Streets Ferry Road.

Charlie Rogers, Jr. was driving a 1991 Honda Accord.

Rodgers, Jr. veered over the center lane and hit Christopher Crawley, who was driving a Toyota SUV, head-on.

Rodgers died at the scene as a result of the crash. Crawley was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for what appeared to be possible bone breaks.

The speed limit on Streets Ferry road is 55 miles per hour; the investigating trooper does not believe high-speed played a part in this crash.

