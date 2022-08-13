Holly Shelter fire holds steady in size and containment

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State foresters report firefighting efforts and Friday’s rainfall have held the fire burning in Pender County.

The Juniper Road Two Fire is now 1,226 acres and remains 25% contained Saturday afternoon.

The fire that’s in the Holly Shelter Game Lands was caused by a lightning strike on August 2nd.

The North Carolina Forest Service says that while the rain is helpful to drench the fire, it can produce challenges for equipment use and line construction around the fire’s perimeter.

Winds are expected to shift toward the southwest, likely pushing any smoke inland and away from Highway 50, but drivers are reminded that smoke conditions could still remain around the fire area into the evening and overnight hours.

Saturday, 14 tractor plow units, a helicopter, one scout plane, and 56 personnel from the Forest Service’s Incident Management Team are battling the fire.

